Manipur Cricket Association, CAB tie up in exchange programmes

The Cricket Association of Bengal will have an exchange programme with the Manipur Cricket Association for three one-dayers and two T20 matches.

Manipur CA’s secretary Priyananda Singam has also approached the National Cricket Club (NCC) for training of coaches and umpires.

“Yes, CAB has agreed to such proposal from MCA. We would play the matches in Bengal in October/November. As a full member, it is our moral duty to support growth of the game in other neighbouring states. Such games would be played between MCA XI and CAB XI”, said Avishek Dalmiya, Honorary Joint Secretary, CAB.

“I am hopeful that other existing Full member states would also come up with similar programmes as they are all keen that cricket should be spread to every nook and corner of

the country,” he added.

The Bengal side would however not have their star players as they would be engaged in BCCI Tournaments.

In the meantime, in order to train their umpires, MCA had also got the nod from the NCC and BCCI to hold workshops and seminars in Manipur.

“We have accepted their request and shall send required professionals/visiting faculty to conduct the classes and training sessions there. “We would be focussed on training the umpires and coaches as a part of our exchange program,” said Niraj Kajaria, secretary NCC.

NCC, in the past, have conducted similar programmes with Meghalaya Cricket Association and Cricket Association of Mizoram too.

The exchange programme between NCC and Meghalaya Cricket Association included playing of limited overs and T20 matches apart from training the coaches and other fitness programmes.

The arrangements are in sync with the decision of the New Area Development Programme, where it had been decided that there would be exchange programmes between Full members of the BCCI and North Eastern States in order to promote and develop cricket in such areas.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App