Manchester Arena blast: ICC to ensure robust safety and security plan for Champions Trophy 2017

The Australian cricket team is already in England to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy. (Source: Cricket Australia)

In the wake of the recent Manchester terror attacks, The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement saying that it will review the security system in place for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s World Cup in the UK.

In the statement released the ICC wrote, “We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate — in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities — to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments.”

“We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the ICC stated.

The ICC offered its condolences to the victims of the attack and said,”Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s World Cup this summer as the highest priority,”

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” it added.

“We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy,” the ICC further added.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on June 1 and Manchester is not a venue for the event, which will be played out in London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

