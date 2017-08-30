Last night I didn’t think we can beat Australia, says Man of the Match Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh registered their first Test win vs Australia in Dhaka on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Bangladesh registered their first Test win vs Australia in Dhaka on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh created history on Wednesday when they beat Australia for the first time in a Test in a contest that was 11 years in the making. The last time these two teams met, Jason Gillespie scored a double century. The 20 run win came on the back of Shakib Al Hasan’s heroics that turned the game in favour of the hosts after David Warner had put Australia on course to a comfortable victory while chasing 265 runs. Shakib finished the Test with ten wickets – two five wicket hauls in each inning.

Overnight batsman Warner struck a counter-punching 112 and added 130 runs with skipper Steve Smith but the middle order didn’t reciprocate with equal grit as they collapsed under pressure. The Australian skipper credited Bangladesh for the win and acknowledged that the visitors let themselves down. “Yeah, it was a great Test match. Credit to Bangladesh the way they played in the first innings. We fought back after the Tamim Iqbal – Shakib Al Hasan partnership. We let ourselves down in the first innings,” said Steve Smith.

“I thought it was pretty difficult to bat in the second innings. The tail helped the batters around – no excuses for us. The practice wickets were fantastic. The wicket spun from the first day, as I said we let ourselves down with the bat in the first innings. Warner has worked very hard, he played particularly well to score a hundred. It is one of those wickets where you are never really in. We were not able to stick to our game plan as long as we could in the first innings. Looking forward to the second game in Chittagong,” he added in the post-game presentation.

