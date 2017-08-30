Last night I didn’t think we can beat Australia, says Man of the Match Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh created history on Wednesday when they beat Australia for the first time in a Test in a contest that was 11 years in the making. The last time these two teams met, Jason Gillespie scored a double century. The 20 run win came on the back of Shakib Al Hasan’s heroics that turned the game in favour of the hosts after David Warner had put Australia on course to a comfortable victory while chasing 265 runs. Shakib finished the Test with ten wickets – two five wicket hauls in each inning.
Overnight batsman Warner struck a counter-punching 112 and added 130 runs with skipper Steve Smith but the middle order didn’t reciprocate with equal grit as they collapsed under pressure. The Australian skipper credited Bangladesh for the win and acknowledged that the visitors let themselves down. “Yeah, it was a great Test match. Credit to Bangladesh the way they played in the first innings. We fought back after the Tamim Iqbal – Shakib Al Hasan partnership. We let ourselves down in the first innings,” said Steve Smith.
“I thought it was pretty difficult to bat in the second innings. The tail helped the batters around – no excuses for us. The practice wickets were fantastic. The wicket spun from the first day, as I said we let ourselves down with the bat in the first innings. Warner has worked very hard, he played particularly well to score a hundred. It is one of those wickets where you are never really in. We were not able to stick to our game plan as long as we could in the first innings. Looking forward to the second game in Chittagong,” he added in the post-game presentation.
Mushfiqur agreed with Smith that Tamim and Shakib’s 155 run partnership in the first innings made a difference to the outcome. “Great feeling beating Australia, especially Shakib and Tamim were outstanding,” said Mushfiqur. “The performance has been consistent. Our spinners – Taijul (Islam) and Shakib – were brilliant. Tamim and Shakib partnership set it up for us. There is a lot of room for improvement. 150 runs and eight wickets to take, the boys showed character. Hopefully, in the next Test we will come harder and seal the series. It is like a snake moving all around [Keeping on this pitch?]. Thanks to the crowd,” he added.
Shakib, not so surprisingly, bagged the man of match honours for ten wickets and pivotal 84 runs in the first innings. “It feels great to contribute for the team. I thank the crowd for coming in and supporting us. Don’t know who believed in us today or not, but during the drinks break, I told the rest of the team that ‘whoever has come to the ground today believes that we will win, so we can’t let these guys down,” he said.
“Last night, I did not believe that we can win today. I really did not. But my wife told me that ‘Shakib, you will make Bangladesh win tomorrow.’ So, thanks to my wife for believing in me,” he added.
