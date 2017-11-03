Man drives onto pitch during Ranji Trophy match featuring Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir in Delhi

The man claimed that he was merely lost and didn’t see any security. (Source: Twitter) The man claimed that he was merely lost and didn’t see any security. (Source: Twitter)

A Ranji Trophy match had to be halted because a man drove his car on to the field of play in New Delhi. According to Cricinfo, the man claimed that he didn’t see any security and was merely lost. It was the third day of the match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the Air Force Sports Complex in Palam. The car did drive over the pitch but the match referee have reportedly deemed it “playable.” A number of prominent players such as Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina are playing in the match. The man took a few swerves on the pitch despite attempts from players and umpires to stop him.

The incident took place about 20 minutes before stumps. The match was shifted to the Palam ground from Feroz Shah Kotla due to India’s scheduled T20I against New Zealand. The match officials had decided to tak a half hour extension to make up fo the slow over-rate and it is during this period that the incident occured.

More to come….

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd