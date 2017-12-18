Player collapses on cricket field in local match in Kerala

He was declared to have died due to a suspected cardiac arrest and the incident occured on Saturday. (Source: News 9 screengrab) He was declared to have died due to a suspected cardiac arrest and the incident occured on Saturday. (Source: News 9 screengrab)

A video has gone viral on Facebook that shows a player collapsing on a cricket field in a local cricket match in Kerala. It has emerged that the player’s name is Padmanabh Jodukallu, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragode, and that he was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. He was declared to have died due to a suspected cardiac arrest and the incident occured on Saturday.

In the video, The commentator can be heard saying that Padmanabh had bowled three extras upto that point and was standing at the start of his run up to get another delivery in before collapsing. Police said no case has been registered yet while an official inquired with the family after the video came in the news.

There have been incidents of players sustaining fatal injuries or dying due to health issues accross sports. A player named Ankit Keshri had died in 2015 after colliding with a team mate while fielding in a Cricket Association of Bengal’s Division 1 knockout match between East Bengal and Bhowanipore. The most prominent such incident on a cricket pitch is that of Australia’s Phillip Hughes who collapsed after taking a bouncer to the head in an Australian first-class match. He never regained consciousness and died at the age of 25.

