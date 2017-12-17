Makhaya Ntini’s son included in South Africa U-19 World Cup squad

Thando Ntini, son of Makhaya Ntini, is a right-arm fast bowler. (Twitter) Thando Ntini, son of Makhaya Ntini, is a right-arm fast bowler. (Twitter)

Legendary South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini’s son Thando Ntini is set to show his talent in the upcoming U-19 World Cup. The tournament, which is set to start next month, will feature Thando after he was selected for the South Africa’s U-19 squad.

The 17-year old, who is also a right-arm seamer like his father, has earlier displayed his talent in the series against West Indies U19 in July, in which he went on to take 7 wickets in 4 matches. His match-winning spell of 4/56 in the first match for South Africa U19 has been his best performance so far and has made him a regular in the team.

He also featured in the recent tri-series against England U-19 and Namibia U-19. He has taken a total of 10 wickets in his youth one-day career.

The 15-member South African squad will be led by 19-year old Raynard van Tonder who will take on the captaincy role. 18-year old Wicketkeeper-batsman Wandile Makwetu, who was part of the U-19 squad that played the 2016 U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, is also included in this year’s squad.

Speaking on the squad strength to the reporters, team coach Lawrence Mahatlane said the squad is strong enough to procure desired results. “I’m confident that we have chosen the combination that will give us the desired results. More than half of the squad have semi-professional cricket experience and we even have a franchise player in Matthew Breetzke,” he said.

The U-19 World Cup will start from January 13 and will continue till February 3 in New Zealand. South Africa, who are placed in Group A, will take on Kenya U-19 team on January 14 in Lincoln in their first match.

South Africa U-19 squad: Raynard van Tonder (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Jean du Plessis, Jason Niemand, Gerald Coetzee, Jade de Klerk, Fraser Jones, Wandile Makwetu, Andile Mogakane, Kgaudise Molefe, Thando Ntini, Jiveshen Pillay, Hermann Rolfes, Kenan Smith, Akhona Mnyaka

