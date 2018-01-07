Makhaya Ntini steps down as Zimbabwe bowling coach

Makhaya Ntini was the bowling coach since February 2016. (Source: AP) Makhaya Ntini was the bowling coach since February 2016. (Source: AP)

Former South African seamer, Makhaya Ntini has stepped down from his position as Zimbabwe’s bowling coach. This was after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced his departure following Ntini’s resignation on Sunday.

In a statement released, Zimbabwe Cricket said, “It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces that Makhaya Ntini, the National Team Bowling Coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect.

Ntini had taken over the reigns as a specialist bowling coach in February 2016 on a two-year contract. Since then helped Zimbabwe scale greater heights. He was the head coach until Heath Streak took over the reigns in November this year. Under his tenure, Zimbabwe had won the ODI series against Sri Lanka in the Island nation which was their first major overseas one-day series win since 2001.

As a player, Ntini had an illustrious playing career where he held the distinction of becoming the first South African to take 10 wickets in a Test match at Lords. In a career spanning over seven years Ntininplayed 101 Test matches, 173 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 international matches for South Africa.

Meanwhile, expressing sadness over his departure, ZC wrote, “Makhaya has brought a wealth of experience and practical knowledge to ZC, and ZC and its players and coaching staff were fortunate to have had an opportunity to work closely with him during this period, and to learn from his many years of playing for Cricket South Africa at the highest level.”

“While reluctantly accepting his resignation, ZC fully appreciates and respects the reasons behind Makhaya’s decision, and wishes him all the very best for the future,” it concluded.

