Makes me feel emotional about many hurdles Yuvraj Singh faced to get 300th ODI, says Sachin Tendulkar

Yuvraj Singh joined the elite tally of Indian cricketers who have played 300 ODIs for India when he came out to play the semi-final match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the left-hander on achieving the feat as he took to social media and uploaded a picture with Yuvraj on his Instagram account that said, “If there’s one word that personifies @yuvisofficial, it’s resilience and he embodies this spirit like nobody else. His return to the team after numerous challenges is legendary, still makes me feel emotional about the many hurdles he has faced to get to the 300th match of his life. His career has been replete with ups and downs, but Yuvi has always addressed each stage of his life with his signature ‘never say die attitude’ and complete poise. I am sure he will bring more laurels to India with his abilities to take the game away from the opposition.”

Yuvraj made his first ODI appearance against Kenya in the ICC Knockout tournament in 2000. He though didn’t get a chance to bat in that game but stamped authority against Australia in the very next game when he smashed 84 runs.

India ended the tournament as runners-up after losing to New Zealand in the final clash.

Presently, the Men in Blue are defending the Champions Trophy that they won in 2013 after beating England by 5 runs in the final match. Kohli’s troops marched into the finals in this edition on Thursday after grabbing a thumping win over Bangladesh by 9 wickets and they will now lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the title clash at the Oval.

