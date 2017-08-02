Main focus is up to 2019 World Cup, Chandika Hathurasinghe brushes aside Sri Lanka coach job speculation

Hathurusingha also opened up about the different experienced coaches in the Bangladesh backroom staff. Hathurusingha also opened up about the different experienced coaches in the Bangladesh backroom staff.

Former cricketer Chandika Hathurusingha, who is currently the head coach of Bangladesh Cricket team, brushed aside speculations of joining Sri Lanka side as the 48-year old confirmed that he is focusing on 2019 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in England and Wales. With speculations rising of him joining the national team as the chief coach after Graham Ford’s sudden resignation, Hathurusingha on Wednesday dismissed reports of him taking up the role.

Pouring cold water on it, Hathurusingha said he is concentrating on his task at hand in Bangladesh setup and also spoke about giving chances to some uncapped players in the preparatory camp.

“We are looking at the bigger picture so we have involved 20-odd players. Our main focus is up to 2019 World Cup, at least for me. All these guys have to get used to playing and training in high intensity. When they train in local cricket, the intensity level and quality of training is not that high. By training with the national players, they can see what the challenges ahead are to break into the team. It is about expanding our pool if we need, or someone puts his hand up and says pick me, I am good enough. We don’t want anyone to take their place for granted,” Hathurusingha told reporters.

Hathurusingha is willing to continue as Bangladesh’s head coach if their cricket governing board, Bangladesh Cricket Board, approaches him after his current contract ends.

“It comes down to the success of the job. If the hierarchy thinks I can improve the team further, I will be here. At the same time, working with the same players, it is also easy for them,” he said. “You know what the demand is from the coaches. They get used to the style of coaching. As long as they are improving every day, that’s what matters. It is my job to improve the team,” said Hathurusingha.

The right-handed batsman is currently focusing on Bangladesh’s two-Test home series against Australia. But he is also looking ahead to improve their overseas record.

“We have made some progress in Test cricket. Now we have the game plan of winning in the sub-continent. We want to win the two Tests against Australia. The challenge is to adapt to South African conditions, and then adjust the game plan. The first two weeks in South Africa before the first Test, is very crucial,” Hathurusingha said.

Cricket in Bangladesh has been on a rise as the team managed to make it to the playoffs at the Champions Trophy, their best-ever finish in an ICC event. However, they lost to Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team in the semifinal.

“The progress for us is to maintain this success. We made it to the World Cup quarterfinal and then Champions Trophy semifinal. We have started winning in the sub-continent. We have lot of areas to improve, so we are looking at consistency,” said the Sri Lankan.

Hathurusingha was also open to different experienced coached in the backroom staff while talking to cricbuzz.

“MacGill is here for three months to see, and if he is happy and the players are benefiting, it will be long-term. For most of the coaches, it is the same. We didn’t have a spin bowling coach since Kalpage left us. We need that help, as that’s a specialized area. So that’s their role. Working for me is easier because all these guys are good coaches and they know what they are doing. For me it is like giving them the freedom, opportunity and environment to work with the players,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd