Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s family expected to attend the final ODI at Eden Gardens

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot (File Photo) Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot (File Photo)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s family is expected to be present in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, as India takes on England in the final match of the ODI series on Sunday. A felicitation ceremony prior to the match has been organised by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to honour MS Dhoni for his achievements as Indian captain. India have already booked the series, after winning the second ODI by 15 runs at Cuttack.

Dhoni along with Yuvraj Singh helped India post a gigantic total, after India suffered a poor start, losing 3 early wickets. Dhoni and Yuvraj stood together in the middle overs adding 256 runs on the scoreboard, taking India to an unassailable target. The former skipper scored 134 in 122 balls with the help of 10 fours and 6 sixes. Yuvraj Singh who has made a comeback to international cricket scored his career-best 150.

MS Dhoni gave up the limited over captaincy before the start of the series. He has captained India in 199 ODIs, 72 T20Is and 60 Tests. CAB made an announcement that they will present Dhoni with a memento for his outstanding services as the captain of India. Before the start of the match, the former skipper will be felicitated with a crystal memento, a shawl and other presents.

