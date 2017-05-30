MS Dhoni to now promote ‘agarbattis’, see viral picture

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will be the face of incense stick brand, Zed Black. (Source: exchangemedia) Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will be the face of incense stick brand, Zed Black. (Source: exchangemedia)

As per latest reports, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has roped in former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to represent its incense stick brand Zed Black. This move to rope will reportedly see the brand grab a major share in the Rs 6,000 crore incense stick market.

Speaking on the occasion MS Dhoni said, “Prayers have always given me inner strength and confidence. I firmly believe in Zed Black’s tagline, “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar”, which means that all your prayers get answered when you put your best foot forward. I will be happy if I can infuse the value of prayer in the minds of Indian youth for the success of our country.”

“We are setting up one more state of the art factory at Indore which is about 2 lac sq. ft. to be operational by January 2018. This would increase our production capacity by 40% and provide employment to 600 people”, he added.

Meanwhile, Ram Krishna, Creative Director, Oberoi IBC, said, “For the first time one will get to see the spiritual side of Dhoni, through the new campaign of Zed Black named, “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar”, which showcases the power of prayer and how it has been part of Dhoni’s cricketing journey. It tells about how emotions of a billion people traverse through prayers and give an unimaginable power to Dhoni which helps him to achieve unbelievable feats.”

