Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as ODI, T20 captain: Who said what on Twitter

MS Dhoni resigned as captain of the Indian limited overs team on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 4, 2017 10:20 pm
dhoni, ms dhoni, ms dhoni captian, ms dhoni captain resigns, dhoni odi captain, dhoni t20 captain, dhoni resigns, virat kohli, cricket news, sports news MS Dhoni first became Indian skipper in 2007. (Source: Express Archives)

MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 captain on Wednesday, a position he has held since 2007. Dhoni’s ascent to the top gained momentum after India’s disastrous run at the 2007 ICC World Cup, when questions were raised over Rahul Dravid’s captaincy. The inaugural T20 World Cup that followed, required a new leadership and fresh faces in the squad. Youngsters like Rohit Sharma were given a chance and Dhoni was handover the captaincy. India, from being out in the group stage of the ICC World Cup earlier in the year, went on to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Dhoni said that he will be available for the upcoming ODI series against England.

