Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as ODI, T20 captain: Who said what on Twitter

MS Dhoni first became Indian skipper in 2007. (Source: Express Archives) MS Dhoni first became Indian skipper in 2007. (Source: Express Archives)

MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 captain on Wednesday, a position he has held since 2007. Dhoni’s ascent to the top gained momentum after India’s disastrous run at the 2007 ICC World Cup, when questions were raised over Rahul Dravid’s captaincy. The inaugural T20 World Cup that followed, required a new leadership and fresh faces in the squad. Youngsters like Rohit Sharma were given a chance and Dhoni was handover the captaincy. India, from being out in the group stage of the ICC World Cup earlier in the year, went on to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 January 2017

Take a bow @msdhoni .To lead India for 9 years with such wonderful results, India were really blessed to have you as #Captain . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 January 2017

Right decision given @imVkohli‘s progress in the past 18-20 months. To Dhoni’s credit he’s shown once again of not hankering after power… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 4 January 2017

MS Dhoni as captain…

60 in Tests (6th most!)

199 in ODIs (3rd most!)

72 in T20Is (most!)

331 in all internationals (most!) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 4 January 2017

Dhoni said that he will be available for the upcoming ODI series against England.

