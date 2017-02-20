Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to play Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma is all set to play his first competitive game in three months after recovering from a thigh surgery. He is likely to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is scheduled to kick off from February 25 in Chennai. The other star attraction at Vijay Hazare trophy is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who would be playing for Jharkhand. The Pune IPL franchise had removed Dhoni as captain, replacing him with Steve Smith.

Dhoni had missed out on domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali game but it is learnt he has made himself available for one dayers to be held in Kolkata. Rohit has missed out Test match series, ODI’s and T20’s after undergoing a thigh surgery in London. The Indian opener batsman had suffered an injury during an ODI against New Zealand in October.

“We have not heard anything from Rohit till yet. We have a selection committee meeting on Monday and we will ask him then whether he wants to play Vijay Hazare games,” MCA Jt-secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said.