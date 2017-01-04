Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigns as India ODI, T20I captain: Here’s a look at who said what on Twitter

MS Dhoni will continue to play for India, but not as captain MS Dhoni will continue to play for India, but not as captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain but will still be available for selection, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. It cam a s big setback for Dhoni’s fan who were expecting to see him leading India in the Champions Trophy later this year. Dhoni who guided India to victory in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup has captained the men in blue in 199 ODis and 72 T20s

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to Dhoni’s decision to quit captaincy

#Captain M S Dhoni is the wisest man and the boldest decision taker ever in Indian Cricket ! 😎 His legacy will live on forever . — Vyankatesh (@vyankatesh_n) January 4, 2017

A silent guardian & a watchful protector.Time 2 stnd up & aplaud a magnificent servnt & best captain of Indian cricket #Dhoni #DhoniResigns — Rameez Devjiyani (@rameezdevjiyani) January 4, 2017

Thanxx for taking Indian Cricket to new heights under your captaincy @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/tn3irE6gvu — Safarनामा ❄ (@SRKscotch) January 4, 2017

This is probably the end of an Era in Indian Cricket!

But I’ll alwz pick #Dhoni as a #Captain more than just a player in this team! @msdhoni — Bhuvan Bam 🚀 (@BhuvanBaam) January 4, 2017

The latest assignment where Dhoni will feature without the captaincy hat is the ODI series against England.

