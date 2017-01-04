Menu
  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigns as India ODI, T20I captain: Here’s a look at who said what on Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigns as India ODI, T20I captain: Here’s a look at who said what on Twitter

MS Dhoni was expected to lead India at the Champions Trophy later this year and this news has come as a big setback for Dhoni fans.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2017 10:17 pm
mahendra singh dhoni resigns, ms dhoni, ms dhoni resigns, dhoni resigns, dhoni quits captaincy, dhoni news, ms dhoni news, odi, MS Dhoni will continue to play for India, but not as captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain but will still be available for selection, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. It cam a s big setback for Dhoni’s fan who were expecting to see him leading India in the Champions Trophy later this year. Dhoni who guided India to victory in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup has captained the men in blue in 199 ODis and 72 T20s

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to Dhoni’s decision to quit captaincy

The latest assignment where Dhoni will feature without the captaincy hat is the ODI series against England.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

I have been disgusted for the past few months 