Mahela Jayawardene to join Lancashire for NatWest T20 Blast as non-overseas player

Mahela Jayawardene, who is currently coach of Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League, will join Lancashire in July.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2017 7:05 pm
mahela jayawardene, jayawardene, mahela jayawardene ipl, natwest t20, natwest t20 cricket, lancashire, lancashire cricket, cricket news, ipl news, cricket, indian express Mahela Jayawardene (R) will join Lancashire as non-overseas player.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene will turn up for Lancashire at this year’s NatWest T20 Blast as a non-overseas player. He has a Danish wife, Christina, which made his eligible to join Lancashire as a non-overseas player, thanks to spousal visa.

“Mahela is a truly world-class batsman who scores runs all around the wicket. He’s a true competitor and a winner too, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring him into our squad for the NatWest T20 Blast later this summer. He is a legend of the game and is one of the greatest batsman to have played cricket in the modern era. It will be a fantastic opportunity for our young players to learn off him,” Glen Chapple, Lancashire’s head coach, was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Jayawardene, who is currently the coach of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League, will join Lancashire squad in July, will be available for the length of the tournament and will also be playing the knockouts.

In his previous stints in the NatWest T20, Jayawardene played for Sussex and Somerset. He retired from international cricket in 2015. The former Sri Lanka batsman has played 149 Test, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is.

“I haven’t won the NatWest T20 Blast in my career and it’s a trophy I’d love to experience success in this summer,” Jayawardene said.

