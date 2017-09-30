Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara may be included in Sri Lanka Cricket high-powered committee

Mahela Jayawardena might be drafted in the high-powered Sri Lanka cricket committee. (Source: Express Archive) Mahela Jayawardena might be drafted in the high-powered Sri Lanka cricket committee. (Source: Express Archive)

Former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena in all likelihood will be drafted in the high-powered committee, formed to revive country’s cricket, which has been on a downward spiral.

According to sources in the Sri Lankan sports ministry, Sangakkara and Jayawardene may join Aravinda de Silva and corporate honcho Hemaka Amarasuriya in the committee.

The committee will recommend corrective measures to sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera short and long term measures. There will also be a senior sports ministry official in the committee.

Amarasuriya twice headed politically appointed interim committees to run the cricket administration since the late 1990s.

The move was sequel to a recent meeting of all stakeholders conducted by the ministry to check the disastrous performance of the national team.

Sri Lanka team recently had been whitewashed 0-9 by Virat Kohli-led India with defeats against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The Thilanga Sumathipala headed Sri Lanka Cricket came under severe criticism from the fans, which culminated in ugly demonstrations at grounds during the Indian series.

Jayawardene had called for a overhauling of the domestic club championship where he believed there are too many mediocre sides lowering the standard of the competition. Both former greats could not be reached for comment.

