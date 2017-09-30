Only in Express
  • Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara may be included in Sri Lanka Cricket high-powered committee

Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara may be included in Sri Lanka Cricket high-powered committee

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena in all likelihood will be drafted in the high-powered committee, formed to revive country's cricket, which has been on a downward spiral.

By: PTI | Published:September 30, 2017 7:59 pm
mahela jayawardena, india cricket coach, sri lanka coach, mumbai indians, cricket news, indian express Mahela Jayawardena might be drafted in the high-powered Sri Lanka cricket committee. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

Former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena in all likelihood will be drafted in the high-powered committee, formed to revive country’s cricket, which has been on a downward spiral.

According to sources in the Sri Lankan sports ministry, Sangakkara and Jayawardene may join Aravinda de Silva and corporate honcho Hemaka Amarasuriya in the committee.

The committee will recommend corrective measures to sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera short and long term measures. There will also be a senior sports ministry official in the committee.

Amarasuriya twice headed politically appointed interim committees to run the cricket administration since the late 1990s.

The move was sequel to a recent meeting of all stakeholders conducted by the ministry to check the disastrous performance of the national team.

Sri Lanka team recently had been whitewashed 0-9 by Virat Kohli-led India with defeats against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The Thilanga Sumathipala headed Sri Lanka Cricket came under severe criticism from the fans, which culminated in ugly demonstrations at grounds during the Indian series.

Jayawardene had called for a overhauling of the domestic club championship where he believed there are too many mediocre sides lowering the standard of the competition. Both former greats could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 30, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    34
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 102
    FT
    33
    Puneri Paltan beat U.P. Yoddha (34-33)
    Sep 30, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    5
    Live - 1st Half
    14'
    4
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 103
    Oct 01, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 104

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 