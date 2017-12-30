Kamala Mills Fire

Maharashtra Cricket Association adopts Lodha panel reforms

MCA has adopted the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee at its Special General Body Meeting held on Friday.

By: PTI | Pune | Updated: December 30, 2017 5:52 pm
bcci, lodha reforms, ajay shirke, lodha committee recommendations, anurag thakur, cricket news, sports news, indian express Former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke attended MCA’s Special general Body Meeting. (Source: File)
The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has adopted the recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha committee at its Special General Body Meeting held on Friday. MCA President Abhay Apte told PTI, “The MCA has unanimously agreed to implement the Lodha Committee reforms and any further orders that the (Supreme) court may pass in this regard”.

“Members were completely unanimous on this issue and I am very happy that members have considered association above their personal interest,” added Apte. Earlier this month, the Managing Committee of MCA had agreed to adopt these recommendations.

It is learnt that former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, who was sacked by the Supreme Court, also attended this meeting. A senior MCA official said Shirke is a member and thus can come for the meeting in that capacity and was accordingly there. The Supreme Court had asked state cricket associations to implement the reforms suggested by the Justice Lodha committee.

