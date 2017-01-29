Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh register comfortable wins in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Chasing the modest target, Madhya Pradesh got off to a flying start courtesy Ojha and Mukul Raghav (32). Chasing the modest target, Madhya Pradesh got off to a flying start courtesy Ojha and Mukul Raghav (32).

Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha led from the front with a quick half-century up the order to help Madhya Pradesh register a five-wicket win over Railways in a Central Zone match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament.

Sent into bat, Railways posted 155 for four in their alloted 20 overs, a target which Madhya Pradesh overwhelmed with one ball to spare.

Railways total was largely circled around wicket-keeper batsman’s Mahesh Rawat’s unbeaten 63, Faiz Ahmed (40) and Ashish Singh (32).

For Madhya Pradesh, off-spinner Saransh Jain (1/24) and right-arm pacer Venkatesh Iyer (1/25) were the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing the modest target, Madhya Pradesh got off to a flying start, stitching 61 runs in just 6.3 overs, courtesy Ojha and Mukul Raghav (32).

Besides the duo, Harpreet Singh (26), Parth Sahani 920 not out) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (16 not out) were the other notable contributors in Madhya Pradesh’s win.

Meanwhile in another Central Zone match of the day, Uttar Pradesh comprehensively defeated Chhatishgarh by eight wickets.

Opting to bat, Chhatisgarh rode on Amandeep Khare (72) and opener Abhimanyu Chauhan’s (56) exploits with the bat to post 157 for five.

But Uttar Pradesh made short work of the chase to overwhelm the target in 19.2 overs, reaching 161 for two.

Akshdeep Nath (58 not out) and young Sarfaraz Khan (52 not out) played explosive knocks to comfortably chase down the target for Uttar Pradesh.

Summarised scores:

Railways: 155 for four in 20 overs (Mahesh Rawat 63 not out; Saransh Jain 1/240 vs Madhya Pradesh: 156 for five in 19.5 overs (Naman Ojha 54; Faiz Ahmed 1/11).

Chhatishgarh: 157 for five in 20 overs (Amandeep Khare 72, Abhimanyu Chauhan 56; Amit Mishra 2/27) vs Uttar Praadesh: 161 for two in 19.2 overs (Akshdeep Nath 58 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 52 not out; Shunbham Agarwal 1/19).