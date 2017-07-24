Madhya Pradesh government announces Rs 50 lakh reward for India women’s cricket team

Chasing a target of 229, but the Mithali Raj-led side failed to go over the line. (Source: AP) Chasing a target of 229, but the Mithali Raj-led side failed to go over the line. (Source: AP)

Madhya Pradesh government has announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for Indian women’s team after they finished as runners-up in the ICC World Cup 2017. India were defeated by nine runs at the hands of England at Lord’s on Sunday. Chasing a target of 229, the Mithali Raj-led side failed to cross the line.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the reward will be given to the team at a grand ceremony in Bhopal following their return. “MP Govt. will felicitate @BCCIWomen World Cup team in a grand ceremony in Bhopal & award a prize of Rs. 50 lakhs,” Chouhan tweeted.

MP Govt. will felicitate @BCCIWomen World Cup team in a grand ceremony in Bhopal & award a prize of Rs. 50 lakhs. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) 23 July 2017

Mithali’s side lost to hosts England in the final by nine runs on Sunday. This was the second instance where Indian women’s team had made the cut to reach the final of the World Cup but failed to cross the final hurdle. The last time they did so was in 2005 where they lost to Australia.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced prize money of Rs 50 lakh each for the players after they registered a berth in the final of the 2017 edition. Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were the only two players in this World Cup squad who had also featured in 2005 World Cup. Raj was leading the side in that campaign as well.

