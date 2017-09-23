Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association website hacked

The website of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has been hacked. (Source: MPCA website) The website of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has been hacked. (Source: MPCA website)

As India and Australia square-off in the third ODI at Indore, the website of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has been reportedly hacked. According to the PTI, the website http://www.mpcaonline.com after being hacked read, “Nobody can give you freedom, nobody can give you equality or justice, if you are a man, you take it.”

The hacker even revealed his identity and wrote a message on the wall, “Hello Admin, your website is zero percent secure, patch it or I will be back there. Don’t hate me, hate your security.” On Saturday when the indianexpress.com checked the website a message popped up saying, “Hacked By Mr.Bumblebee. **** You Admin.”

While police are yet to receive any complaint and lodge a subsequent investigation, Chief Executive Officer of MPCA denied any reports of hacking.

It may be recalled here that this is not the first time that a website of a sports organisation is being hacked. A few months back the website of The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was hacked by a group called “Zero Cool”. The hackers also commented on the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s release and deemed it as a payback.

