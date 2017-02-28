Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 80 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandrakant Sakure (5/25) finished with a five-wicket haul as Madhya Pradesh registered a 80-run win over Ranji Trophy finalists Mumbai in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai restricted Madhya Pradesh to 214 in 45.1 overs but themselves fell for a meagre 134 in 38.4 overs.

Put in to bat, Madhya Pradesh opener Ankit Dane (46) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (51) chipped in with important contributions to take the team past 200-run mark.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. In reply, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular interval with Sakure and Saransh Jain (3/30) doing the damage, sharing eight wickets between them.

Abhishek Nayar top scored for Mumbai with 24 runs.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh: 214 all out in 45.1 overs (Sohraab Dhaliwal 51, Ankit Dane 46; Shardul Thakur 3/27).

Mumbai: 134 all out in 38.4 overs (Abhishek Nayar 24; Chandrakant Sakure 5/25, Saransh Jain 3/30).

Summarised scores for other Group C matches:

1) Bengal beat Goa by 8 wickets

Goa: 213 for 9 in 50 overs (Amogh Desai 49, Kanishk Seth 3/50).

Bengal: 214 for 2 in 35.5 overs (Manoj Tiwary 116 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 68 not out).

2) Rajasthan beat Gujarat by 14 runs

Rajasthan: 183 all out in 47.0 overs (Arjit Gupta 69, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 56 not out).

Gujarat: 169 all out in 43.1 overs (Bhargav Merai 51, Rujul Bhatt 49; Pankaj Singh 3/23, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/30)