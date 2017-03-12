Madan Lal to head DDCA inquiry committee on Gautam Gambhir- KP Bhaskar fiasco

Apart from Madan Lal, the other two members are Rajendra S Rathore and Sony Singh. (Source: File) Apart from Madan Lal, the other two members are Rajendra S Rathore and Sony Singh. (Source: File)

Former India cricketer and Delhi legend Madan Lal has been appointed the head of a three-member inquiry committee, formed by DDCA, to look into the Gautam Gambhir-KP Bhaskar altercation during the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in Bhubaneswar.

Apart from Lal, the other two members of the committee are Ambassador Rajendra S Rathore and Advocate Sony Singh.

A circular issued by Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) administrator Justice Vikramjit Sen has asked the committee to complete the inquiry within two weeks from the date of direction and submit a report with their findings and recommendations.

Under coach Bhaskar, Delhi has had their worst domestic season in recent times where they have failed to get past first round in any of the competitions.

The incident in question is the one where Gambhir confronted Bhaskar after Delhi’s campaign ended and some harsh words were exchanged.

While Bhaskar made allegations in certain sections of the media about Gambhir abusing him, the former India captain, a two-time World Cup winner, on his part made counter-allegations about Bhaskar playing with careers of young players like Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana and Pawan Negi.