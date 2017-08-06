Madan Lal to head DDCA Cricket Affairs Committee

The Committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing coaches for various teams senior to age group, conducting trials, summer camps, selection matters as well as smooth conduct of Delhi league. (Source: Express Archive) The Committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing coaches for various teams senior to age group, conducting trials, summer camps, selection matters as well as smooth conduct of Delhi league. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India Test cricketer and Delhi captain Madan Lal has been appointed chairman of the newly-formed Cricket Affairs Committee (CAC) of Delhi & Districts Cricket Assiciation (DDCA).

The other members of the panel are former national selector Saba Karim, member 1983 World Cup winning team Sunil Valson, women’s India international Amita Sharma and senior sports journalist GS Vivek.

The Committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing coaches for various teams senior to age group, conducting trials, summer camps, selection matters as well as smooth conduct of Delhi league.

