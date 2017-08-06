Latest News

Madan Lal to head DDCA Cricket Affairs Committee

The other members of the panel are former national selector Saba Karim, member 1983 World Cup winning team Sunil Valson, women's India international Amita Sharma and senior sports journalist GS Vivek.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 6, 2017 9:28 pm
Madan Lal, CAC, DDCA The Committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing coaches for various teams senior to age group, conducting trials, summer camps, selection matters as well as smooth conduct of Delhi league. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

Former India Test cricketer and Delhi captain Madan Lal has been appointed chairman of the newly-formed Cricket Affairs Committee (CAC) of Delhi & Districts Cricket Assiciation (DDCA).

The other members of the panel are former national selector Saba Karim, member 1983 World Cup winning team Sunil Valson, women’s India international Amita Sharma and senior sports journalist GS Vivek.

The Committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing coaches for various teams senior to age group, conducting trials, summer camps, selection matters as well as smooth conduct of Delhi league.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
40
Zone B - Match 16
FT
20
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (40-20)
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 17
FT
46
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (46-32)
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 19
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 20

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 