One-time ticket collector is now a VVIP passenger

MS Dhoni on board the Hatia-Ranchi-Howrah Express. MS Dhoni on board the Hatia-Ranchi-Howrah Express.

By 3.30pm on Wednesday, his Instagram post had close to 3 lakh — 2.83 lakh to be precise — likes. The frame captured MS Dhoni with his Jharkhand teammates and support staff inside a train compartment. They were on board the Hatia-Ranchi-Howrah Express, coming to Kolkata for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning on Saturday. And the skipper preferred a train ride over a 60-minute flight.

They took the train at around 9.45pm from Hatia on Tuesday. The station had been put on high alert. Top Railways officials were waiting for the special guest.

Also Watch | IPL 2017 Auction: List Of Top 5 Sold & Unsold Players

“Our state association was a bit iffy about Dhoni going to Kolkata by train. We suggested him to take a flight. But he refused. In fact, he said, ‘it’s better to take a train for Kolkata’. He came to the station in the team bus. He said, ‘when I’m the captain, I must travel with the team’. He didn’t do train journeys for the last 13 years and, maybe, wanted to revisit his past,” Jharkhand team manger PN Singh told The Indian Express, adding: “No demonetisation effect is involved here, because the team travelled by plane throughout the season.”

The Hatia railway station didn’t witness much fan frenzy. Some people requested Dhoni for autographs and selfies before he was ushered in to 2AE-35, his designated coach and berth, by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). His co-passengers were awestruck but didn’t create trouble.

“Obviously, they had been asking for Dhoni’s autographs and requesting for selfies, but all the passengers were very dignified.

But by the time the train pulled up at Ranchi station, news had spread like wildfire and the platform was overcrowded. Everyone wanted to see their hero but the Railway police and officials managed the situation very well. Dhoni was all smiles. He obliged almost every co-passenger. The catering staff and train attendant turned up and requested for pictures with him. It continued till 2’o clock in the morning, but Dhoni never said ‘no’,” Singh narrated.

In the twilight of his career, it was sort of back-to-basics for the legend. Train journeys from Ranchi to Bokaro used to be his daily routine in 1997-98, when he was a junior-level cricketer.

Then he became a ticket collector at Kharagpur before rising to world fame through his cricket exploits, and Hummers, Harleys and Ducatis started filling his garage. For Dhoni, India’s greatest-ever limited-overs captain, train journey were an extreme rarity. Don’t compare it with Roy Hodgson’s Tube ride, when the former England football manager had controversially let out his plans about Rio Ferdinand’s future to his London Underground co-passengers.

Hodgson might have had the biggest football job in the world, but he never rose to Dhoni’s stardom. Far from it. Back to Dhoni’s train ride, and his teammate Saurabh Tiwary said they never expected their captain to travel by train.

“We were told about this two days ago and this just shows the greatness of the man; his simplicity even after achieving everything cricket can offer. This was for the first time we travelled with Dhoni bhai in a train and we thoroughly enjoyed it,” Tiwary told this paper. The train arrived at Howrah Station early morning on Wednesday and the RPF escorted him to the car, onwards to the team hotel. The Jharkhand team is not put up at a five-star facility here. The Peerless Inn has a four-star deluxe rating.

“It doesn’t matter to Dhoni. Last year, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bangalore, we stayed at a three-star hotel. We asked Dhoni if he needed five-star accommodation. He said, ‘no. I just want a clean room, a clean bathroom and hygienic food’,” Singh recalled.