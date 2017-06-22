Luke Ronchi announces retirement: Who said what on Twitter

Luke Ronchi bid adieu to the game. (Source: Reuters) Luke Ronchi bid adieu to the game. (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi bid an adieu to the game. He first made an appearance for Australian team but later shifted to represent Blackcaps. The right-handed batsman who played a total of 85 ODIs and 4 Tests during his career along with 32 T20Is said that this is the best time hang his boots.

“I can’t think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand Cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me,” he said.

Coach Hesson hailed the gloveman’s contribution to the side.

“We’ll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team. He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket. Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that’s often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring,” Hesson said.

Here’s what Ronchi’s teammates have to say about the wicket-keeper batsman.

It was an absolute pleasure to play alongside @ronchi04 . Congrats on your career and best of luck to you and the family for the future! — Martin Guptill (@Martyguptill) 22 June 2017

Good on ya @ronchi04 top man. Still can’t forgive you for not letting me review that LBW though mate.!!#hittingall3 #enjoytgebeach — Anton Devcich (@BigCall13) 22 June 2017

Congrats to @ronchi04, You have walked a different road my friend! Was an absolute pleasure sharing the kiwi dressing room with you Lance! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) 22 June 2017

@ronchi04 congrats on a great career bro – wisdom, poise and leadership will be sorely missed! Enjoy some well deserved family time brother! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) 22 June 2017

Congratulations @ronchi04 on a great career. Been an absolute pleasure standing next to you. All the best to you & the family for the future — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) 22 June 2017

Congrats to this man @ronchi04 for an outstanding cricket career, serious player, awesome bloke… http://t.co/lJmOdsRsi6 — Colin Munro (@manuz05) 22 June 2017

A tough competitor tho a gentleman who plays with a 😃 & in the right spirit – congrats Luke on a fine Int career — Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) 21 June 2017

Ronchi last played for New Zealand in Cardiff against Bangladesh in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The Kiwis stood on the losing podium in that match.

