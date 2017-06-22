Latest News

Luke Ronchi announces retirement: Who said what on Twitter

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi bid an adieu to the game. He first made an appearance for Australian team but later shifted to represent Blackcaps. The right-handed batsman played a total of 85 ODIs and 4 Tests during his career.

Luke Ronchi, New Zealand, Indian Express Luke Ronchi bid adieu to the game. (Source: Reuters)
“I can’t think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand Cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me,” he said.

Coach Hesson hailed the gloveman’s contribution to the side.

“We’ll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team. He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket. Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that’s often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring,” Hesson said.

Here’s what Ronchi’s teammates have to say about the wicket-keeper batsman.

Ronchi last played for New Zealand in Cardiff against Bangladesh in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The Kiwis stood on the losing podium in that match.

