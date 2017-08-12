Luke Robinson, 13, picks six wickets in one over

A 13-year-old schoolboy Luke Robinson etched his name in record books when he scalped six wickets in one over while playing for Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Under-13s. Luke during the course, cleaned up all the six batsmen and his father Stephen Robinson who was umpiring in the match had a perfect view of son’s feat while standing on the bowling end.

“He’d actually bowled two overs and not had any wickets,” Stephen told the Sunderland Echo.

“He was asking to be changed so that he could save his last one for later on in the innings. “But I told him to keep on going and what he produced was just a procession. It was perfect. Langley Park were looking good at 10/1 but, after Luke’s over, they ended up getting just 18,” he added.

“He’s benefitted from some quality coaching at the club from the likes of former Durham County Cricket Club head coach Geoff Cook and former Durham bowler Neil Killeen. “And now he’s reaping the reward of all the effort that he’s put in,” told Robinson.

While Luke’s father was performing the duties of umpire, mother Helen was scoring the match, brother Matthew was fielding at the moment and his grandfather Glenn was watching him from the boundary. The teenager returned with figures of 6/1 in the match.

