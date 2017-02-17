Love your dreams, live your dreams: Virat Kohli to athletes

Virat Kohli also praised women wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli also praised women wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat. (Source: PTI)

India skipper Virat Kohli suggested country’s athletes to have a firm belief in their dreams and work tirelessly to achieve those.

“If my words can be of any help, I would like to tell all the athletes and all the people present here that if you can believe, you can achieve anything. I live by that slogan and live with that feeling everyday of my life and it doesn’t put any limits to what I can achieve and the same can happen to you as well.

“If you think about it and convince yourself then you can achieve it,” Kohli said at the closing ceremony of the 49th All India Central Revenue Sports Meet 2016-17 in suburban Goregaon.

Kohli also praised women wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat.

“Recently saw the two sisters’ story… heart touching , 6 sisters, but the two of you (Babita and Geeta) stood out in that (movie).. great achievers for the nation,” Kohli said.

Kohli has scored four double hundreds in four consecutive series, the last one coming against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

“In life and sport keep taking the nation higher and keep making all of us proud like you have been doing and I surely will try my best and keep doing that as well,” added the prolific batsman.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawade, singer Shankar Mahadevan and officials from Customs, Service Tax and other departments were present on the occasion.