Love brewing between Hardik Pandya and Parineeti Chopra?

Hardik Pandya and Parineeti Chopra interacted on Twitter. Hardik Pandya and Parineeti Chopra interacted on Twitter.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Mohammed Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Hardik Pandya and Parineeti Chopra? The first three couples in the aforementioned list have been a much talked about combination of Bollywood celebrity and cricketer. There have been multiple images and instances of Kohli and Anushka with the actress joining the Indian skipper in Sri Lanka as well. Now there is another prospective affair blossoming in the form of Pandya and Parineeti – or at least their interaction on Twitter has created quite a flutter among the paparazzi.

Pandya is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the ODI series and having made his Test debut already. He has been the flavour of the series with a confident start to the career in the longest format of the game. He struck a defiant 86 ball century in the third Test. So much has been the praise of his abilities to make a difference in the side that Kohli once compared him to England all rounder Ben Stokes.

The interaction between Pandya and Parineeti is adorably cute after the actress shared a picture of a bicycle and talked of a “perfect trip with the most amazing partner”.

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. http://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

However, the actress later clarified, after the numerous rumours, that the “partner” in question was her Xiaomi phone and the upcoming launch of the flagship phone Redmi 5X.

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here’s the real story behind my new partner 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) 2 September 2017

India lead the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by a 4-0 margin. The fifth and final ODI, with a chance of causing another whitewash, will be contested on Sunday in Colombo.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd