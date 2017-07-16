‘Looks like me,’ says Sourav Ganguly after unveiling statue in West Bengal

Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one India’s most successful captains of all time. (Source: Express Archive) Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one India’s most successful captains of all time. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly unveiled his statue at West Bengal’s Balurghat on Saturday. The statue is that of a young Ganguly raising his bat commemorating his first Test century that he scored against Australia in Brisbane in 2003.

Ganguly also shared a pic of the statue with a witty caption that said “Looks like me” on his Twitter handle. According to PTI Ganguly took a train to Balurghat to unveil the statue. “”I travelled in train once after 2001. It’s been almost after 15 years,” said Ganguly.

Looks like me …😀😀 pic.twitter.com/ka4VHJl9ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 15 July 2017

In his 16-year international career, Ganguly built the reputation of being one of India’s most successful Test captains and one of the country’s finest ODI batsman of all time. He took over captaincy of the Indian team at a time when cricket in the nation was mired in the match fixing scandal that saw stars such as Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja being convicted. He led India to a famous victory in a Test series against Australia in 2001 and to the final of the 2003 World Cup. He also formed one of the most destructive opening pairs of the time with Sachin Tendulkar.

Since his retirement in 2008, Ganguly has remained active as a commentator and in administrative roles. He is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal and a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee alongwith Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

