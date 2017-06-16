‘Looking forward to Rohit Sharma’s third ODI double ton on Sunday’, tweets Sports Minister Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel hailed Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten knock of 123 runs. (Source: Express Archive) Vijay Goel hailed Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten knock of 123 runs. (Source: Express Archive)

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 123 against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 guided India to a comprehensive win by 9 wickets and helped them marched into the finals to set up a title clash with arch rivals Pakistan.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel hailed Rohit’s efforts and congratulated the right-handed opener for his knock. Goel on his official Twitter handle wrote, “It was a splendid knock from @ImRo45 that propelled #India to a comprehensive victory, looking forward to his 3rd double ton on Sunday #CT17.”

It was a splendid knock from @ImRo45 that propelled #India to a comprehensive victory, looking forward to his 3rd double ton on Sunday #CT17 pic.twitter.com/XhUb2UcrSF — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 16 June 2017

India marched into the finals after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets while Pakistan grabbed a thumping win over England by 8 wickets in the semi-final stage.

Virat Kohli’s troops have earlier won their match against Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side in the group stage matches.

India will now play Pakistan in the final of the tournament where they will be seeking to lift the trophy for the third time. The Men in Blue shared it with Sri Lanka in 2002 while won the tournament in 2013 edition after beating England in the finals by 5 runs.

On the other side, Pakistan will be eyeing their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy final win on Sunday.

