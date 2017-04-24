Lonwabo Tsotsobe charged with match fixing, provincially suspended by CSA from all forms of cricket

Tsotsobe has been charged for several breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code relating to the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series. (Source: Reuters) Tsotsobe has been charged for several breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code relating to the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series. (Source: Reuters)

Former South Africa fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been charged with match fixing and has been suspended immediately from all forms of cricket, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

Tsotsobe has been charged for several breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code relating to the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series.

In a press release CSA said, “The charges against Tsotsobe follows a lengthy investigation which started around October 2015 by CSA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, and the previous findings and bans imposed on Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumi Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Alviro Petersen for offences under the Code relating to the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series,” and added “To date Tsotsobe has not been under any form of suspension. Under Article 4.7 of the Code, CSA has now provisionally suspended Tsotsobe from playing, coaching or otherwise being involved in any capacity in any match under its jurisdiction or that of the ICC or any other ICC member.”

It may be recalled here that Tsotsobe is a left-arm seamer who played five tests and 61 one-day internationals. He is the fourth ex-South Africa international implicated in corruption in the long-running investigation.

Charges against him include those of conspiring to fix games, seeking bribes, failing to disclose an improper payment or gift, and failing to report an approach by match-fixers.

