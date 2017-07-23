London bridge to glory

Harmanpreet struck seven sixes in her whirlwind knock against Australia. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet struck seven sixes in her whirlwind knock against Australia. (Source: AP)

HARMANPREET KAUR’S 28-ball 47 on Big Bash debut for the Sydney Thunders earlier this year featured an exquisite inside-out lofted cover drive for six. Adam Gilchrist, who was on commentary, described it “as good a cricketing shot as you would ever see.” Six months later, she stunned defending champions Australia with an audacious 115-ball unbeaten 171 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal. “We ran into someone who was red hot,” Australia’s coach Matthew Mott later said.

At a strike rate of nearly 150, Harmanpreet had taken the Australian bowlers to the cleaners. Her knock comprised seven sixes and 20 fours and most of the strokes would have had Gilchrist’s approval. A few days earlier, Veda Krishnamurthy’s 45-ball 70 in a must-win game against New Zealand was a similar innings when it came to approach. Krishamurty’s strike rate was 155.55.

The likes of Harmanpreet and Krishnamurthy, with their fearless batting, have helped Indian women stay abreast with the modern game, which has seen the average runs scored in a World Cup game increase from 206 four years ago, to 234 now. Women, adapting to the needs of the T20 game, are also clearing the ropes more often than before and India has not been left behind. Their stroke-makers have ensured that the team does not live under the shadows of more robust and consistent sides such as Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

India had struck only four sixes in the 2013 World Cup but have upped that number to 19 in 2017 edition — nearly a five-time jump. Overall, 108 sixes have been hit by all teams combined in this edition of the World Cup, up from 67 in 2013 and 47 four years earlier. “Women’s cricket is very different now from even four years ago. The percentage of sixes is far more. We have close to 5-7 sixes now (in a game). You may think that’s too less, but it’s a big number and set to go higher. The percentage of shots – of boundaries has increased a lot,” Mithali Raj explained ahead of the World Cup.

India’s opponents in the final, England, too have undergone a transformation in terms of power hitting. In this edition, they have struck 20 sixes, 17 more than what they had managed to strike in 2013. Together, both India and England have hit 37 per cent of the sixes in this tournament.

Paradigm shift

Kaur and Krishnamurthy have brought about a paradigm shift in the way Indian women approach their batting. From playing traditional and straight-jacketed cricket, the onus has now shifted looking for options outside the ‘V’. For far too long, especially from the late 90s to well into the noughties, India’s batting depended solely on the shoulders of Mithali Raj. If she scored, the team prospered, if she failed, India would fizzle out tepidly. Unlike Kaur or Veda, Mithali was more in the classical mould and blessed with a solid, orthodox technique.

With the arrival of swashbucklers like Kaur and Veda in 2009 it looked like the burden would be eased off Mithali. But the shift did not happen overnight. The advent of T20 cricket played a big role. Franchise-based leagues such as the Women’s Big Bash League and the Kia League have opened doors for these players. Not surprisingly, Kaur was the first player to jump onto the bandwagon. Others like opener Smriti Mandhana too followed suit. With the introduction of T20s, players like Kaur are working overtime with their coaches on specifics such as looking at hand speed, and the trajectory at which she’s trying to hit the ball. In recent times, higher fitness levels too has helped their cause.

“Gym sessions have become important. It’s not just your arms or core that you need to generate power with. You also need to have a strong lower body to complete quick singles and convert ones into twos,” Kaur had told ESPN Cricinfo. The big shift to power-hitting was about the changing trends and dynamics, augmented by a change in mentality and the overall improvement in the general skill levels of Indians. Which is precisely the reason why you are seeing Kaur unleashing shots like the inside-out cover drive on her Big Bash debut.

Kaur, an unabashed Virender Sehwag fan, loves hitting sixes. Eight years since making her debut, she has become a vital cog in this Indian women’s team, complementing the poise and grace of her captain Raj. Three nights ago, Kaur stepped out at will against the Aussie bowlers, peppering them over the off-side region. She even employed the slog sweep to good effect against leg-spinner Kirsten Beams. Suffice to say, belligerence and unorthodoxy have been the standout features that has defined her style.

Krishnamurthy, hailing from the suburbs of Chikmangalur, the daughter of a cable operator, moved to Bangalore when she was just 15 to chase her cricketing dreams. She believes in no half measures, and provided the much-needed momentum towards the fag end of the innings.

Power-packed

Like India, England too have worked on clearing the ropes. Hit hard by the heart-wrenching exit in the World T20 semi-final to Australia last year, and the consequent retirement of their experienced captain Charlotte Edwards, England staged a stunning turnaround in the last 12 months under the watchful eyes of their new coach Marc Robinson.

His mantra was simple — improve fitness and think out-of-the box. This has done them wonders. After their shock loss to India in the tournament opener, they have won now six straight games enroute the final, and have also posted scores in excess of 370 on two occasions. Four of their top-order batters have scored hundreds, which is the most by any team.

