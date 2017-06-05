ICC Champions Trophy 2017: London attack is a sorry state of affairs but we will keep playing cricket, says Steve Finn

Steve Finn can expect to feature against New Zealand after injury to Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes struggling with his pace due to his knee problem. (Source: AP) Steve Finn can expect to feature against New Zealand after injury to Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes struggling with his pace due to his knee problem. (Source: AP)

England is confident that despite Saturday’s militant attack that killed seven people in London, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 won’t get affected and the tournament must continue, feels England pacer Steve Finn. This was the third attack in Britain in less than three months. On Saturday night, three attackers, in a van, rammed their vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge creating panic among people. They followed it up by going on foot and stabbing people. The terrorist incident left seven people dead and 48 injured. The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement where they promised to review security in line with threat levels.

“It is a sorry state of affairs but we will keep playing cricket and be defiant in the face of it and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces here,” said Finn during an interview with Sky Sports.

“We are fully supportive of the security plans that are in place. We have been briefed on how we are going to be protected. We are very comfortable that there is a ring of steel around us so that everyone who is in the ground will be safe. As long as our minds are at ease, we will be alright to play cricket,” the 28-year-old added.

Cricket Australia (CA) said they were fully satisfied with the security level for the Champions Trophy. “We toured Bangladesh last year under very tight security and were looked after very well. This tournament will be no different,” Finn said.

Some of the England players were staying less than half a mile from London Bridge where the attack took place. All-rounder Ben Stokes struggled to get back to the hotel with ICC security agency putting hotels on lock down mode. “Ben struggled to get back to the hotel because of the roads being cordoned off,” Finn said. “But as far as I am aware no one else was affected or involved. Everyone in our squad was fine.”

Finn can expect to feature against New Zealand after injury to Chris Woakes and Stokes struggling with his pace due to his knee problem.

“Woakes is an excellent bowler and has been for England in white-ball and red-ball cricket for a long time. I am obviously taller than the other guys around, so maybe there is a different element to that. I’m going into these training days leading in the game and if I get the call beyond that then great and I will try my best for my country,” Finn concluded.

