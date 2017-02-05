Lodha’s echo in ICC reforms

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar chairs the meeting in Dubai on Saturday. ICC chairman Shashank Manohar chairs the meeting in Dubai on Saturday.

Apart from agreeing upon a new financial model, the International Cricket Council (ICC) during its Board meeting in Dubai on Saturday has proposed a more democratic, inclusive and transparent governance structure that allows opportunity even to smaller cricket nations to be relevant. The proposals look ambitious at the outset and need approval of the ICC Board at its next round of meetings in April before the changes become reality following ratification at the Annual Conference in June.

Some of the proposed governance overhauls are strikingly similar to the Lodha reforms. “The potential to include additional Full Members” — Afghanistan and Ireland – mirrors the Lodha Committee recommendation of every state’s representation in the BCCI. The proposed introduction of an independent female director in the ICC Board comes along the lines of a female member’s presence in the Indian cricket board’s apex council. The world body also wants “equal weight of votes” for all Board members irrespective of their membership status. The Lodha Committee, too, has recommended something similar in Indian cricket – Mumbai and a North-Eastern state for example will have equal voting rights regardless of their on-field cricket exploits. And like the Supreme Court-appointed panel, the ICC also intends to allow all members to attend the AGM.

All 105 can vote

The revised model proposes to remove the Affiliate level of membership, retaining only two categories; Full Member and Associate Member with the power to exercise their rights at the Annual Conference. Every proposal goes to the Annual Conference after being approved by the Board. So as per the proposed change, all 105 ICC members can exercise their voting rights. This proposal, if approved, will make the world cricket body very akin to the methods followed in Fifa, where Brazil and India, for example, have equal weight of votes irrespective of their football stature.

Ever since becoming the independent ICC chairman in May 2016, Shashank Manohar had been urging a changed governance structure to ensure no member feels left out. “I have to look after the interests of 105 countries,” he had said in an interview with this paper last year. Today, he reiterated his stand, saying: “I want the ICC to be reasonable and fair in our approach to all 105 Members and the revised constitution and financial model does that.”

Going global

Awarding Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Ahmad Shah Abdali regional four-day tournament first-class status and the Shpageeza T20 League List A status suggests that the ICC wants to help the game grow in smaller nations. Cricket needs to spread its appeal to countries outside the Commonwealth to become a truly global sport and the proposals are steps in the right direction.

Transparency and integrity

Transparency and integrity come from initiating the process of amending the Anti-Corruption Code to allow the cell phone data extraction equipment. The ICC needs legal consent to introduce the technology but it has become more proactive to subdue corruption. A huge chunk of illegal cricket betting is conducted over cell phones.

Consistency

The proposed universal use of the DRS attests transparency. For so long the Decision Review System had been at the BCCI’s mercy that chose to ignore it until the recently concluded home series against England. No other sport allows the liberty of having different sets of rules for different countries. The global body has proposed consistency.

Accountability

Changes to the “Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process” will make member boards more accountable to the required standards. “Demerit Points” and the possibility of suspension should create a level playing field. This proposal, if approved and ratified, is likely to thwart the use of underprepared pitches or lopsided seamer-friendly decks.

Anti-doping

With West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell’s doping incident and his subsequent one-year ban still very fresh, setting up a Medical Advisory Committee was the need of the hour. Not many cricket boards have a concerted anti-doping education programme for their players. Very few act in tandem with the WADA guidelines, at least at the domestic level. The ICC medical committee will advise on sports medicine and sports science issues at international level.

Less India in ICC

For too long, the ICC has had been at superpowers’ mercy. England and Australia ruled it during the days of International Cricket Conference before India became the game’s biggest power. In every other sport, the parent body provides leadership. The ICC never enjoyed the status of Fifa or IOC among its members because it refused to become inclusive. In Dubai on Saturday, cricket’s governing body showed leadership aspirations.