Supreme Court to announce names of BCCI administrators today

The Supreme Court is set to announce on Tuesday the names of the administrators who will oversee the operations of the BCCI as it adopts the reforms recommended by the Lodha panel. The Supreme Court had asked amicus curiae in the BCCI case Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divanas to submit a list of names by January 20.

On Friday, the court asked the amicus curae as to why the list had the names of individuals above the age of 70, which the court had categorically ruled out. The court also modified its earlier ruling relating to the tenure of the office bearers. It said that administrators can serve nine years separately in state associations and the BCCI itself as opposed to the previous maximum of nine years in total.

The modification is being seen as a lifeline for many officials who may have had to vacate their offices in accordance to the previous ruling. In addition to this, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi asked for a recall of the main judgment in the matter which among several other directions, had stripped Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) of their status as full-time members and voting rights.

