Lodha panel wants names of eligible office bearers

The CEO of the BCCI Rahul Johri has asked all affiliated units to furnish the names of the new office bearers who would be ‘discharging relevant functions’.This is after the Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayan wrote to Johri asking him to ascertain from the state units who their new office bearers would be.

The Supreme Court had last week ordered that office bearers, both of the BCCI and state association, who did not meet eligibility norms as per the Lodha Committee recommendations, must not hold office.

The criteria which stated that an office bearer should not have held office with the BCCI or the state association for more than nine years, had made most of the current office bearers ineligible. The Supreme Court is set to appoint a committee of administrators on January 19, who along with the chief executive officer, would run the show.

On Monday, Johri wrote the the affiliated units: “You are requested to forthwith submit to the BCCI a list of new office bearers of your Association who will be discharging the relevant functions after the disqualifications of those who were the previous incumbents in terms of the order.”

Spectator entry for Dhoni game

Spectators will be allowed into the Brabourne Stadium, the venue of the first warm-up game between England and the MS Dhoni-led India ‘A’, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agree to pay the bandobast fee demanded by the police.

It is learnt that officials of the CCI, the BCCI and representatives of the police held a meeting to find a middleground with regard to the fees demanded by the police. According to sources, the Mumbai police had increased the fee from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 60 lakh after it was announced that Dhoni, who stepped down as skipper in the shorter formats of the game, would be leading the India ‘A’ side.

The CCI asked the BCCI to sort out the issue. But the cricket body, which tried to coax the CCI to pull out from hosting the game but failed, were not keen to engage in negotiations.

“The police have agreed to reduce the bandobast fees from the Rs 60 lakh they had demanded. The BCCI has agreed to pay the amount ,” an official told The Indian Express.