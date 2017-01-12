Lodha panel wants ex-Test players to select Irani team; tells BCCI to seek written assurances for Ind-Eng games

The Lodha Committee’s direction was in reply to a query from the BCCI CEO. (Source: File) The Lodha Committee’s direction was in reply to a query from the BCCI CEO. (Source: File)

The Lodha Committee has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri that a three-member selection committee — all of whom must have played Test cricket — must pick the Rest of India team for the Irani Trophy. The Irani Trophy is played between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India.

The Lodha Committee’s direction was in reply to a query from the BCCI CEO. Johri wrote: “We have to select the Rest of India team for the Irani Trophy and this is normally done on the last day of the Final of the Ranji Trophy match… However, please advise if we should call all 5 members or only three members with Test match experience as per the Hon’ble Supreme Court order.”

In response, the secretary of the Lodha committee Gopal Sankaranarayan confirmed: “… it would be appropriate for further selections to be made by a three member selection committee. You may therefore prune the selection committee to three selectors with Test experience.

This means Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda, both of whom have not played Test cricket will be ineligible to pick the Rest of India team.

Meanwhile, the Lodha panel also directed Johri to get written assurances from all the state associations that there will be no disruption in organisation of cricket matches under aegis of the board.

This step is being taken because the disqualified officials of BCCI are reportedly trying to devise strategy of disrupting matches and create problems for the new body to implement reforms. The decision was taken at a meeting of the three member committee of former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, former Justices Ashok Bhan and RV Raveendran in the capital on Wednesday.

It was also learnt that the committee will not intervene in Hyderabad Cricket Association and Rajasthan Cricket Association matters as their cases are still sub-judice. On January 19, a three-member committee that will implement reforms will be put in place.

Hyderabad High Court refuses to stay HCA polls

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the ongoing process for the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) election scheduled for January 17. The court, however, directed that the results of the election should not be declared until further orders. “The election may go on. Announcement of results is stayed until further orders,” it said in an interim order.

HCA secretary John Manoj and other HCA officials had filed a petition in the High Court on Monday challenging the ongoing election process undertaken as per a local court’s order. It had claimed that the very process of the election was “flawed” and sought a direction for not conducting the polls. Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of HCA president.

Lalit Modi’s son eligible to run for RCA top job: Abdi

New Delhi: Amid speculation that Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir could be the next president of Rajasthan Cricket Association, the state body’s deputy vice-president Mahmood Abdi said that the youngster is eligible but it does not necessarily mean that he is set to take the top post.

“I don’t know where this speculation comes from. We have adopted the Lodha reforms but election date has not been announced and no nomination has been filed yet,” Abdi told PTI.

The 22-year-old has already entered into cricket administration and is currently the president of the Alwar District Association. “Yes, he is heading a district association and is eligible to contest for the post of president but it doesn’t mean that he can suddenly take over the reins at RCA. A democratic process will be followed and the 33 voting members will decide on the new set of office-bearers,” said Abdi, adding that election date could be announced next month.

The RCA, in an Emergent General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, accepted all the reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee in the wake of the latest Supreme Court order.

What has added fuel to speculation of Ruchir succeeding his father at the RCA is that the exiled Lalit Modi won’t be eligible to continue in the position as per the Lodha recommendations. Abdi hoped that RCA will soon be re-recognised by the BCCI. The Indian cricket board had suspended RCA after Lalit Modi was elected its president back in May, 2014.

“So far the BCCI’s attitude has been very vindictive. I hope under the new set of administrators, RCA will be back in the BCCI fold,” Abdi added.

Board asks MCA to host U19 Tests

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host one of the Under-19 games, involving India and England – a four-day match. This after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expressed their inability to host two Under-19 games. BCCI game development manager Ratnakar Shetty wrote a letter to the MCA on Wednesday requesting them to conduct the game at the MCA-BKC ground from February 13 to 16. The MCA will discuss the proposal at its managing committee meeting to be held on Thursday evening.

