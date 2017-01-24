Ambiguity over tenure cap of BCCI office bearers continues

Lodha panel addressed the letter to BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke and president Anurag Thakur. (Source: File) Lodha panel addressed the letter to BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke and president Anurag Thakur. (Source: File)

Despite an amendment, a clarification and also an FAQ, ambiguity remains over the interpretation of the Lodha committee recommendation regarding the tenure of BCCI officials. While the cricket officials say that the Supreme Court order allows those who have completed nine years at a state unit to be part of the BCCI, there are others who don’t agree. At the hearing on Tuesday, the clause that limits the stay of cricket office-bearers will come up for discussion again.

The chronology

January 2 (Supreme Court order): It said a cricket administrator would be ineligible to occupy any office if he/she “has been an Office-Bearer of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 9 years”.

January 3 (Order amended): It incorporated tenures in the state associations in the clause and said if he/she “has been an Office-Bearer of the BCCI or a State Association for a cumulative period of 9 years”.

January 12 (Lodha committee FAQ): The Committee said that if an administrator has completed nine years as an office-bearer either in the BCCI or a state association, he/she is “disqualified from returning to cricket administration.”

January 20 (Clarification): The court felt the January 3 order might create some ambiguity. So it gave further clarification and set the ineligibility clause as, “an office-bearer of the BCCI for nine years or a State Association for the same period”.

DIFFERENT INTERPRETATIONS

Lodha committee: 9+0

BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary not allowed to convene the selection committee meeting since he had been an office-bearer in the Jharkhand state unit for more than nine years. “It is clarified that Mr. Amitabh Chaudhary stands disqualified and is no longer the joint secretary of the BCCI or an office-bearer of the BCCI or a State Association…,” wrote Lodha committee to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

BCCI: 9+9

On Monday, Haryana’s longstanding office-bearer Anirudh Chaudhry reached BCCI headquarters to dispense his duties as the Indian board’s treasurer. “Even the court had earlier observed that the Lodha Committee recommendations were not mandatory for the states, because they lose their fundamental rights. It’s only for the BCCI. During the last hearing, the court categorically said it’s nine plus nine.” a former BCCI official said.

Aditya Verma’s (original petitioner): 9+0

“The Supreme Court made it clear that once you have completed nine years as an office-bearer in the BCCI or a state association, you are finished.”