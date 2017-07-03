Arun Jaitley tells BCCI to rethink SC strategy on Lodha panel, stick to few points: Report

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley warned BCCI against stubborn stance (Source: PTI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley warned BCCI against stubborn stance (Source: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday advised the BCCI to focus on three or four recommendations of the Lodha Panel Committee, suggesting that if the quantum of disagreement is too large, the court will not consider points.

According to a report by espncricinfo, Jaitley, who was BCCI vice-president and president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, said that only a few points can be submitted before the Supreme Court. “He said that the genuine points of difficulty, which cannot be more than three of four, only be brought or submitted before the Supreme Court,” a board official was quoted as saying.

“He said we should stick to those three or four recommendations, which the court also may understand. The other things should be dropped. If the quantum of the disagreement is too large, your points will not be considered.”

According to the source, they have shortlisted three major Lodha Committee recommendations that they want the court to reconsider — one-state-one-vote, a three-man selection committee, and having cooling-off period for an office bearer after every term.

In the meeting attended by BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhury, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, committee head Rajiv Shukla and Jay Shah (who is one of the seven members of the committee), Jaitley explained that there is no point of a cooling-off period after a tenure of nine years for an office bearer. “He said the tenure of nine years is good enough. Once you put a cap on the tenure (of nine years), what is the point putting a cooling-off period? It will become impractical. Suddenly you will have three or four office bearers starting with the new job without any background or experience,” the BCCI insider said.

“He said that cap is good enough because that limit has been placed only on office bearers, not on nominees, representatives etc. His view was very, very clear. It is not just the finance minister of India or somebody who has been associated with cricket at the top level, but also one of the top lawyers of the country talking,” the BCCI insider said. “He knows how the court is likely to deal with the subject.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd