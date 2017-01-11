Lodha panel huddles to ensure hassle-free India-England series

The Lodha Committee will also address various queries from different state associations during Wednesday’s meeting. (Express Archive) The Lodha Committee will also address various queries from different state associations during Wednesday’s meeting. (Express Archive)

The Lodha Committee is meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday morning to ensure that the upcoming limited-overs series between India and England — three ODIs and three T20 Internationals — is played without any hitch. According to a source close to the panel, the committee, in the wake of reports that the ousted Indian cricket officialdom is in a combative mood and might create impediments, wants to make watertight arrangements to avert any possible situation that could impact the schedule or smooth hosting of the matches. BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri is likely to take part in the meeting and will be apprised of the plans to organise a hassle-free series.

Some former BCCI functionaries reportedly tried to coax the Cricket Club of India (CCI) not to host the limited-overs warm-up fixture between India ‘A’ and England on Tuesday. But they failed in their attempt. The first warm-up game was played in front of a decent turnout.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), said to be the flag-bearer of the alleged rebellion, has already written to the BCCI, expressing its inability to host two four-day games between India U-19 and England U-19 in February. “Ineligible” office-bearers from 24 states had an informal meeting in Bangalore last Saturday under the leadership of the former ICC and BCCI chief N Srinivasan.

The Lodha Committee will also address various queries from different state associations during Wednesday’s meeting. It is also expected to set the roadmap for the proposed players’ body and the BCCI elections after adopting the reforms. But a contingency plan, in case of any disruption, for the India-England series will top the list.

Some former BCCI officials, however, have disapproved of the non-cooperation tactics. “I’m not in one of those. We cannot harm the interest of cricket. The game is bigger than all of us,” an ex-cricket board office-bearer told this paper.

The first ODI of the series will be played in Pune on January 15. “There’s absolutely no uncertainty over the ODI from our side. In fact, we have collected record revenue, Rs 8.5 crore, from gate and in-stadia advertisements. We are fully ready,” a Maharashtra Cricket Association member said.

Former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) president Ranjib Biswal, too, offered assurance. “The OCA has formed an organising committee for the successful organisation of the game. The committee already had a meeting with MV Sridhar (BCCI’s general manager, cricket operations),” he said. Asked who will have the cheque-signing authority related to the match now that the treasurer has become ineligible, Biswal said: “Now the BCCI will decide how the match-related payments are made.” Cuttack will host the second ODI on January 19.

On Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) working committee empowered president Sourav Ganguly and joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya with cheque-signing authority for the third ODI at Eden Gardens on January 22. The association has sought a clarification from the Lodha Committee over treasurer Biswarup Dey’s eligibility.

Meanwhile, a former BCCI official questioned the Lodha Committee’s authority to give the go-ahead to Indian squad selections for the England series and sanctioning payments for the matches at the CCI.

“The Lodha Committee rule ended after the Supreme Court’s January 2 judgment. How come they are giving permission to select the Indian team and allowing payments from the BCCI accounts? They will decide only those matters that are referred by the court. These matters weren’t referred by the court,” he said.

Asked about this, a source close to the Lodha Committee replied: “These former officials are absolutely right. The Lodha Committee had problems with these officials and requested the Supreme Court to remove the Committee! This kind of solution makes logical sense…”