Lodha effect: Rajiv Shukla and five UPCA office bearers step down

Six office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) including secretary Rajiv Shukla stepped down from their respective posts at the state body’s working committee meeting, after they were rendered ineligible as per the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Panel’s recommendations.

The office-bearers who were forced to step down were Tahir Hasan, Madan Mohan Mishra (both vice-presidents), B C Jain (jt. Secretary accounts), K N Tandon (treasurer), Suhaib Ahmed (jt. Secretary) and Shukla.

While Shukla and Jain have completed the maximum nine-year tenure, the others are above 70, which make them ineligible to continue as per the Lodha recommendations.

Shukla, however, will remain on the board of directors at the UPCA alongside 10 others as the post do not come under the purview of the Lodha panel recommendations.

Among other developments at the meeting, joint secretary Yudvir Singh was given additional charge of secretary in place of Shukla, while vice-president Riasat Ali was given additional charge of treasurer as part of the interim arrangements made till the next AGM, where fresh elections will be held.

“We’ll implement recommendations made by the Lodha panel. The fresh set of office-bearers will be elected at the next AGM,” said outgoing secretary Shukla, who is considered as a veteran in the BCCI and is also the IPL chairman.