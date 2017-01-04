Lodha Effect: Odisha Cricket Association president, secretary quit

Officials above 70 years of age and without a cooling period of three years are not allowed to hold office according to Lodha committee’s recommendations. (Source: File) Officials above 70 years of age and without a cooling period of three years are not allowed to hold office according to Lodha committee’s recommendations. (Source: File)

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) president Ranjib Biswal and secretary Asirbad Behera along with 173 officials on Wednesday stepped down from their respective posts following the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee.

The OCA officials are the latest to abide by the recommendations of the Lodha panel after the Supreme Court recently dismissed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for not abiding by the reforms suggested by the apex court-appointed committee.

While Behera stepped down as he is 70 years old, Biswal has resigned as per the three year cooling off period rule.

“I have stepped down from the post respecting the Supreme Court ruling and the Lodha Committee recommendations,” Biswal said.

Behera added: “After getting the Supreme Court’s order by mail through BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on January 2, I held a meeting with all the 18 office bearers of the OCA on Wednesday. We unanimously decided to hand over all the charges.”

Meanwhile, the OCA has formed a management committee to oversee arrangements of the upcoming second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium on January 19.

Barabati MLA Debasish Samantray, who is the president of Football Association of Odisha (FAO), has been appointed the chairman of this committee.