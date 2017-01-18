Can Ratnakar Shetty, MV Sridhar continue in the BCCI? 

BCCI Chief Administrative Officer Ratnakar Shetty. BCCI Chief Administrative Officer Ratnakar Shetty.

The BCCI faces questions over the retention of its general manager, administration Ratnakar Shetty and general manager, cricket operations MV Sridhar because both have served nine years or more in their respective state associations. The Lodha Committee’s latest set of directives, issued through FAQs on January 12, debar a disqualified administrator to discharge “any other role” in the BCCI or the state association. Shetty and Sridhar, however, continue to be part of the cricket board, albeit as employees.

Shetty, an administrative veteran in Indian cricket, served the Mumbai Cricket Association as its joint-secretary from September 1996 to April 2005. He then became the association’s treasurer for the 2005-06 season, and also for the 2010-11 term. He worked as the MCA vice-president from July 2011 to August 2012. Shetty is a former BCCI joint-secretary as well.Sridhar was the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) joint-secretary from 2000-06 before becoming the state association secretary in 2009-10 and from 2012-14.

The Supreme Court in its January 2 and 3 orders directed all BCCI and state association office-bearers to “forthwith demit and cease to hold office” if they fell under the nine-year cumulative clause, while accepting the other Lodha Committee recommendations for dismissal as well. The court also said that the nine-year period in the cricket board and state bodies would be applicable concurrently. “In keeping with the spirit of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment”, the Lodha Committee then restricted a “disqualified” official’s return to the BCCI even as a nominee of his/her state association. The Committee also said that an ineligible office-bearer “cannot discharge any other role in or on behalf of the association or the BCCI”.

And a former BCCI office-bearer raised the question: “On what grounds are Sridhar and Shetty still in the BCCI? They have completed their 9 years with Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively. As per the court order and the Lodha Committee FAQs they can’t work (in the BCCI). Isn’t it a violation of the court order by (BCCI CEO) Rahul Johri?”

Asked about this, Sridhar said: “I have no idea.” Johri didn’t take calls. A source close to the Lodha Committee, clarified that the matter could be considered. “If a representation is received, it will be considered.”