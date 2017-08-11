Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba: Gujarat look to start home leg with win against Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Gujarat Fortunegiants square-off against U Mumba. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Gujarat Fortunegiants square-off against U Mumba. (Source: PKL)

After Nagpur, the action of PKL now shifts to Ahmedabad. In the first match of Ahmedabad leg, Gujarat Fortunegiants square-off against U Mumba on Friday. Both sides are coming into this match with contrasting fortunes. While Fortunegiants lost their last match while U Mumba won their encounter against Dabang Delhi. Leading U Mumba is Anup Kumar and his confidence has rubbed off well on the side. After playing three games they have won 2 and lost 1. With 10 points in the bag, they are currently sitting pretty at second place in Zone A. However, their opponents Gujarat Fortunegiants haven’t had a bright start. In the same number of matches, they have managed to win only one match. With one loss and a tie, they are now placed fourth in the table with 8 points. However, what they will have is home support and will be banking on it to take them through. A lot will depend on Sukesh Hegde, young Sachin and the Iranian duo – Fazel, Abozar. Under Sukesh’s captaincy, Gujarat began promisingly before losing their way. So the onus will be on him to get them back on track. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba here.

Code: Match 22 FT Bengaluru Bulls 24 29 Tamil Thalaivas Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls (29-24) Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 5Preetam Chhillar 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 4raids 0%Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 10Ashish Kumar 2 0 2 1 3 Raids 5raids 40%Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 2 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 1 4Mahender Singh 0 0 0 0 0 33Ajay Kumar 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 10raids 10%Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 5 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 9Rohit Kumar 8 3 11 1 12 Raids 22raids 45%Successful raids Successful 10 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 9 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 6Ravinder Pahal 0 0 0 4 4 11Sachin Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 88Sanjay Shrestha 0 0 0 0 0 99Kuldeep Singh 0 0 0 0 0 8Harish Naik 0 1 1 0 1 Raids 1raids 100%Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 77Sumit Singh 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1raids 0%Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 22Pardeep Kandola 0 0 0 0 0

U Mumba Squad: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd