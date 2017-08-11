Latest News
  • Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba: Gujarat look to start home leg with win against Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba: Gujarat look to start home leg with win against Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Ahmedabad with Gujarat taking on Mumbai. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Fortunegiants vs Mumba from PKL 2017 Live here

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 11, 2017 6:49 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2017 (season 5) Live: Gujarat Fortunegiants square-off against U Mumba. (Source: PKL)
Related News

After Nagpur, the action of PKL now shifts to Ahmedabad. In the first match of Ahmedabad leg, Gujarat Fortunegiants square-off against U Mumba on Friday. Both sides are coming into this match with contrasting fortunes. While Fortunegiants lost their last match while U Mumba won their encounter against Dabang Delhi. Leading U Mumba is Anup Kumar and his confidence has rubbed off well on the side. After playing three games they have won 2 and lost 1. With 10 points in the bag, they are currently sitting pretty at second place in Zone A. However, their opponents Gujarat Fortunegiants haven’t had a bright start. In the same number of matches, they have managed to win only one match. With one loss and a tie, they are now placed fourth in the table with 8 points. However, what they will have is home support and will be banking on it to take them through.  A lot will depend on Sukesh Hegde, young Sachin and the Iranian duo – Fazel, Abozar. Under Sukesh’s captaincy, Gujarat began promisingly before losing their way. So the onus will be on him to get them back on track. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba here.

 

Code: 

Match 22
FT
Bengaluru Bulls
24
29
Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls (29-24)
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengaluru Bulls
Tamil Thalaivas
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
5Preetam Chhillar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
4raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10Ashish Kumar
2
0
2
1
3
Raids
5raids
40%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
2
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
1
4Mahender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
33Ajay Kumar
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
10raids
10%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
5
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
9Rohit Kumar
8
3
11
1
12
Raids
22raids
45%Successful raids
Successful
10
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
9
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
6Ravinder Pahal
0
0
0
4
4
11Sachin Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
88Sanjay Shrestha
0
0
0
0
0
99Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
0
0
8Harish Naik
0
1
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
77Sumit Singh
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
22Pardeep Kandola
0
0
0
0
0

 

U Mumba Squad: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad: Sukesh Hegde (c), Abozar Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit.Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. w
    www.livesportsgo.com www.livesportsgo.com
    Aug 11, 2017 at 7:19 pm
    PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba Live Telecast, 23rd Match Live Score- : livesportsgo /kabaddi/pkl-2017-gujarat-fortunegiants-vs-u-mumba-live-telecast-23rd-match-live-score/
    Reply
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 10, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 22 -->
24
Zone B - Match 22
FT
29
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls (29-24)
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
0
VS
0
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 23
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 