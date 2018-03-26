Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Southee strikes early to dismiss Malan

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5: New Zealand are in the driver’s seat. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5: New Zealand are in the driver’s seat. (Source: AP)

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5: England suffered a major blow when it lost captain Joe Root to the last ball on the fourth day as he strove to save the first Test after trailing New Zealand by 369 runs on the first innings. Root had batted more than three hours for 51 to rally England’s resistance in the face of that heavy deficit but his dismissal on the brink of stumps swung the match back in New Zealand’s favor.

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: The first Test between New Zealand and England 1st Test will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The Live broadcast of the first Test between NZ and ENG will begin at 0615 hrs IST. The Live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Start Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. The Live streaming of New Zealand and England 1st Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score, live commentary and live streaming on the blog that will be run right here on indianexpress.com.

