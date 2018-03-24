Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Rain hinders play after Henry Nicholls completed fifty

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3: Kane Williamson moved into sole possession of the New Zealand Test century record on a rain-disrupted second day of the series opener between a dominant New Zealand and England on Friday. The teams were driven off the field for the first time on a day when a little more than 90 minutes of play was completed. Henry Nicholls was 49 not out and wicketkeeper BJ Watling on 17 when the play was finally abandoned with New Zealand on 227 for four, a lead of 171 runs.
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: The first Test between New Zealand and England 1st Test will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The Live broadcast of the first Test between NZ and ENG will begin at 0615 hrs IST. The Live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Start Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. The Live streaming of New Zealand and England 1st Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score, live commentary and live streaming on the blog that will be run right here on indianexpress.com.
The rain has caused interruption yet again on Day 3, just after three overs were bowled in the day. Henry Nicholls completed his half century early on, so he would feel confident. New Zealand 233/4, with a lead of 175 runs. Stay tuned for more updates.
Henry Nicholls, who was stranded on 49* has compelted his fifty on Day 3. But just after he reached the landmark, it has started to drizzle again here in Auckland.
New Zealand have been in total control in the first two days of the first Test with Trent Boult and Tim Southee cleaning up the visitors for 58 and then Kane Williamson scoring a ton. The 2nd day was almost washed with the rain. We have an early start on Day 3 but the weather is still expected to be bad today. There is a delayed start due to rain