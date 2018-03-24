Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Rain hinders play after Henry Nicholls completed fifty

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand need to push the game on more quickly than they had planned. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand need to push the game on more quickly than they had planned.(Source: AP)

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3: Kane Williamson moved into sole possession of the New Zealand Test century record on a rain-disrupted second day of the series opener between a dominant New Zealand and England on Friday. The teams were driven off the field for the first time on a day when a little more than 90 minutes of play was completed. Henry Nicholls was 49 not out and wicketkeeper BJ Watling on 17 when the play was finally abandoned with New Zealand on 227 for four, a lead of 171 runs.

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: The first Test between New Zealand and England 1st Test will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The Live broadcast of the first Test between NZ and ENG will begin at 0615 hrs IST. The Live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Start Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. The Live streaming of New Zealand and England 1st Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score, live commentary and live streaming on the blog that will be run right here on indianexpress.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd