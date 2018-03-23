Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Rain interrupts play after Kane Williamson scores record-breaking century

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2: Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 1 set New Zealand up for a commanding lead. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2: Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 1 set New Zealand up for a commanding lead. (Source: Reuters)

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2: Captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 91 set New Zealand up for a commanding lead after England were skittled for one of the lowest scores in their history in the first Test in Auckland on the first day of the first Test. At stumps, the Black Caps were 175 for three and 117 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand. England failed to cope with a swing bowling masterclass by Trent Boult and Tim Southee to be all out for just 58 after a mere 20.4 overs in Auckland.

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: The first Test between New Zealand and England is being played at Eden Park in Auckland. The Live broadcast of the first Test between NZ and ENG will begin at 0615 hrs IST. The Live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Start Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. The Live streaming of New Zealand and England 1st Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score, live commentary and live streaming on the blog that will be run right here on indianexpress.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd