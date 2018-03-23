Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Rain interrupts play after Kane Williamson scores record-breaking century

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 2: Captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 91 set New Zealand up for a commanding lead after England were skittled for one of the lowest scores in their history in the first Test in Auckland on the first day of the first Test. At stumps, the Black Caps were 175 for three and 117 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand. England failed to cope with a swing bowling masterclass by Trent Boult and Tim Southee to be all out for just 58 after a mere 20.4 overs in Auckland.
And as expected, the rain has arrived to spoil the party. The players are off the field and the covers are on. Rain and thunderstorms were expected today. Stay tuned for more updates.
Kane Williamson takes a single and completes his 18th hundred in Test format. At the age of 27, he becomes the player to have most number of centuries in Test cricket. He completes the landmark in 197 balls. What a player!
Craig Overton has come down into the attack as the weather has started to turn in Eden Park. He replaces James Anderson. Could he provide an early breakthrough in the day?
Kane Williamson has moved to 97 now and he looks well set to score a century here. England will need to get him out quickly because he can be a dangerous customer. He is still on the crease for now.
The weather forecast of the day was terrible and rain is expected on Day 2. But at the moment the sun is out and the play is expected to start on time. But thundery storms are expected late rin the day. Also there might be extra moisture on the surface which was covered for a long time.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the first Test. England were off to a poor start on Day 1, getting all out for 58. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson did further damage scoring an unbeaten 91 to give his side a lead of over 100 runs. At the start of Day 2, all eyes will be on him. Will he score a century here?