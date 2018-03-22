New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: Trent Boult, Tim Southee dismantle England

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: After losing the 5-match ODI series against England by 3-2, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will look to bounce back in the longest format. The Kiwis displayed solid form at home in Test, first defeating West Indies by 2-0 in December and then registering against Pakistan in January. England, on the other hand, are coming back into the Test after a disastrous Ashes tour, which they lost by 4-0 against Australia. The Joe Root-led side will have a lot to play in the first Test.
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: The first Test between New Zealand and England 1st Test will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The Live broadcast of the first Test between NZ and ENG will begin at 0615 hrs IST. The Live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Start Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. The Live streaming of New Zealand and England 1st Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score, live commentary and live streaming on the blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Live Cricket score and updates:
WICKET! In this match, every time you take a breathe, there is a wicket! Tim Southee strikes and Moeen Ali becomes the fourth England batsmen to go for a duck. ENG 23/8. Their lowest total in Test cricket is 45 and at the moment, they are far far away from that mark. Are we going to see a history in making?
Chris Woakes is gone for 5 and Trent Boult completes his five-wicket haul. It is the 6th five-wicket haul of his career. England are 7 down for 23. They are in serious trouble now. They need one big partnership down the order to survive the day.
WICKET! Tim Southee is now starting to get on the action and Jonny Bairstow is now gone for a duck. He is the third batsmen to go without scoring. England 18/6.
WICKET! Here are your headlines - England allrounder Ben Stokes is gone for a duck. Trent Boult gets his fourth wicket and the danger man Stokes fails to open the scoring on his return. England are in serious trouble now. ENG 18/5
WICKET! Tim Southee joins the party and gets another edge from an England batsman for the wicketkeeper Watling to take the catch. Mark Stoneman departs for 11. This is turning into the worst possible starts for the visitors. In the first hour, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are in the middle. Can they settle England, like they did against South Africa in January 2016? England 18/4
WICKET! Trent Boult continues to wreak havoc in the middle with the new ball here and he dismisses Dawid Malan for 2. He is cleaning the house here - gets his third wicket. Forced the batsman to play, and get a leading edge, straight to the wicketkeeper. England 16/3
WICKET! Trent Boult strikes another and England skipper Joe Root is GONE! A ripper of a delivery from the left-armer. Pitched it outside off and the ball just swung inside to take down the stumps. Horrible start for England.= Stumps are flying and so are New Zealand. England 6/2
WICKET! Trent Boult strikes and Alastair Cook is GONE! Big wicket and Boult is delighted. He is gone for 5. Edged and taken at first slip by Tom Latham. Cook was struggling in the middle and it has been a tough start for him with the pink ball. ENGLAND 6/1
HERE WE GO! Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman in the middle for England. It is Trent Boult with the new pink ball. Let's see how the ball behaves in the first hour of the match.
The players are on the field and it is time for the national anthems for both the teams. First it will be New Zealand's national anthem followed by England.
"The pink ball is expected to play a crucial role on the first day. It is expected to be 60 oves old before the night session. The seam feels to be hard and it is way more pinker than last season. The swing bowlers will enjoy using this ball."
According to the pitch report it looks like a very grassy surface on Thursday. The surface is expected to be at its best for bowlers in the first hour. The pitch will last 5 days.
The weather looks bright and the sun is shining. No rain has been predicted on Thursday and it is expected to stay throughout the night.
Here is the big relief for the home fans that Ross Taylor is back and he will be playing. BJ Watling has also returned to the side.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
England playing XI:
Here is the big headlines: BEN STOKES IS BACK! England using four seamers - Woakes, Overton, Broad and Anderson.
ENG XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand win toss and skipper Kane Williamson has elected to bowl first. Williamson believes the pitch will deteriorate over time and he wants to make the best of it in the first hour.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first day of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland. Both teams have high stakes here, with the Kiwis looking to bounce back from the ODI-series defeat while England trying to forget the horrors of the Ashes. We will bring you updates on the toss shortly.