Live Cricket Score Irani Cup 2018 Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha record highest ever total in tournament history

The Day 3 of the Irani Cup between Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha and Rest of India saw only 38 off 90 overs being bowled with the play constantly being affected by rain and bad light. The highlight of the match was the dismissal of Wasim Jaffer on 286 by a terrific inswinger from Siddarth Kaul. The experienced campaigner failed to make it to a triple ton but left the field amid standing ovation from the dugout and applause from the opponents. Apoorv Wankhade and Akshay Wadkar took Vidarbha’s score over 700 in the day. Wadkar was dismissed in the final few overs of the day. Wankhade went on to score his fifty but failed to complete his century as he was left stranded on 99* with the bad light causing an early end of the day. On Day 4, Vidarbha will look to declare as soon as possible and get quick wickets to establish dominance in the match.

Irani Cup 2018 will be the final competition of the 2017-18 domestic season with Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha taking on Rest of India. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live stream of the match be seen on Hotstar. The Vidarbha vs Rest of India game is begin played in Nagpur.

