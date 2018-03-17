Live Cricket Score Irani Cup 2018 Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha record highest ever total in tournament history

The Day 3 of the Irani Cup between Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha and Rest of India saw only 38 off 90 overs being bowled with the play constantly being affected by rain and bad light. The highlight of the match was the dismissal of Wasim Jaffer on 286 by a terrific inswinger from Siddarth Kaul. The experienced campaigner failed to make it to a triple ton but left the field amid standing ovation from the dugout and applause from the opponents. Apoorv Wankhade and Akshay Wadkar took Vidarbha’s score over 700 in the day. Wadkar was dismissed in the final few overs of the day. Wankhade went on to score his fifty but failed to complete his century as he was left stranded on 99* with the bad light causing an early end of the day. On Day 4, Vidarbha will look to declare as soon as possible and get quick wickets to establish dominance in the match.
WICKET! Now Hanuma Vihari gets a wicket and Akshay Wakhare is making the long walk back to the pavilion for a duck. Good reflexive caught and bowled. Vidarbha 744/7
WICKET! Mayank Agarwal gets a wicket - is there anything he cannot do this season? Aditya Sarwate departs for 18. Good work by the wicketkeeper to take down the stumps. Vidarbha 741/6
Vidarbha's 739/5 is the highest ever total in Irani Cup, beating ROI's previous best of 737. When will Vidarbha look to declare now?
FOUR! Apoorv Wankhade smacks Navdeep Saini for a boundary and completes his second first-class cricket century. He is delighted. Vidarbha 706/5. Time to declare, perhaps?
The sun is out and it is shining brightly in the middle. Full day of cricket is expected today and 98 overs will be bowled in the day to make up for the time lost on Day 3. Match about to start in a few minutes. The pitch is perfect for batting once again.
Hello and welcome to the Day 4 of Irani Cup between Vidarbha and Rest of India. Most of the previous day did not take place due to bad weather. The match looks already bent towards the Ranji Trophy Champions. Sitting prettily at 702/4, they would look to continue their dominance on Saturday. All eyes will be on Apoorv Wankhade who was left stranded on 99* on Day 3. Will he be able to score a century?