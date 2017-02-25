Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia resume at 143/4, lead by 298 runs

Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia resume at 143/4 against India. (Source: PTI) Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia resume at 143/4 against India. (Source: PTI)

0901 hrs IST: Half an hour to live action in Pune. Another hot day and the crowd will also hope for a Inida fightback and a miracle. The batsmen have to really step up and somehow bat for two days

0858 hrs IST: Jadeja bowled some superb spinning deliveries but Australian batsmen negotiated the spin and turn. Even the young batsmen like Handscomb and Renshaw also impressed

0855 hrs IST: Ashwin picked up the three wickets in the second innings of Australia but that was not enough as Australia extended the lead. Steve Smith anchored the innings with an unbeaten fifty

0850 hrs IST: Before Australia landed in India, there was a lot of talk about how difficult they will find to tackle Indian spinners on trurning tracks in India. But on Friday, it was a completely different story

0845 hrs IST: Steve O’Keefe bowled brilliant spell in the second session and picked six wickets in the Indian innings.

0840 hrs IST: India will once again depend on their spinner to pick the remaining Australian wickets, in case the visitors decide to bat on and score large runs

0827 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of third day’s play of the first Test between India and Australia from Pune. Australia will resume the day at 143 for 4 and with a 298-run lead over India in the second innings

India have well been outplayed in the first Test by Australia, as the visitors are on track to set a huge target for India in Pune. India suffered their worst ever collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 11 runs, to get bowled out for 105 runs in the first innings. Australia, taking a lead of 155 runs in the first innings, extended it to 298 runs at close of play on day two of the first Test in Pune. Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh were the two unbeaten batsmen for Australia and they will resume at 143 for 4 on day three. They will like to add some quick runs and take the lead close to 400 runs before asking India to chase it down with more that two-and-a-half day still remaining in the Test.

With survival becoming a huge task, India will hope for a miracle to save this Test, first of the four-match series. Batting last on a pitch that has not let any batsman settle down with an uphill task and it will be the same for the home batsmen. Steve O’Keefe showed how can a spinner exploit the conditions. The cheif destroyer of the Indian innings took six wickets for only 35 runs, picking three wickets a single over to run through the Indian middle order. Playing his first Test in India, O’Keefe did not let the Indian batsmen settle down and bowled some good overs.

